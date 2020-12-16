3 men charged with crimes related to obtaining personal details of Singtel, Starhub customers

SINGAPORE - Three Singaporean men accused of committing crimes related to obtaining personal details of Singtel and StarHub customers appeared before a district court on Wednesday (Dec 16).

Two of them, Foo Cheek Ann Kelvin, 32, and Zhang Jiazheng, 38, are said to have used computers at their workplaces to illicitly access the subscriber databases of Singtel and StarHub respectively.

The third man, Lim Zong Xian Philbert, 33, faces three charges of bribing another man, Lee Cheng Yan, 37, with a total of $1,000 to get customers' details from the telcos in 2017.

Foo faces 15 charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act including allegedly getting information related to the address of Lee's ex-girlfriend in 2014.

He faces an additional charge of allegedly accepting $180 from Lee in 2016 in return for retrieving confidential details of Singtel customers.

Zhang faces nine counts of allegedly using a computer at his work place to get information relating to various StarHub subscribers' details between 2015 and 2017.

Lee was charged in 2018 for various offences and his case is pending.

Lim, Zhang, and Foo are scheduled to be in court next on Jan 13 next year.

Those convicted of using a computer to secure access to data without authority can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000 or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

For each offence of corruption, offenders can be jailed up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.