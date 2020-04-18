3 men charged with breaching orders not to go out

Three men were hauled to court yesterday for allegedly breaching orders that required them to stay put amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Singaporean Foo Ching Guan, 32, allegedly left his home in Kreta Ayer Road after being served a stay-home notice (SHN), while Indian national Vardireddy Nageswara Reddy, 35, and Chinese national Liu Dufeng, 49, are each accused of leaving their places of isolation.

Foo was charged with an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that Foo was served the SHN after arriving from Thailand on March 17.

He was supposed to remain at his home from then until March 31 but allegedly left on March 29 in a private-hire vehicle to meet a friend in Sengkang Central to attend to some personal matters.

Foo intends to plead guilty and will be back in court on April 23.

Liu faces two charges under the Infectious Diseases Act, while Vardireddy is facing one.

Both work permit holders were supposed to be in isolation following separate orders by the director of medical services.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that Liu had been served a quarantine order, stating that he had to be isolated at his place of residence at 45 Genting Road from Feb 12 to 24.

The MOH said that on Feb 19, Liu relocated to 14 Genting Road to continue his quarantine under the instructions of his employer. He did not inform his employer that he was not supposed to be relocated during the quarantine period and also failed to seek permission from the director of medical services before he was relocated.

Liu also left his residence on Feb 21 in search of a bank in MacPherson Road.

Vardireddy, who was supposed to be isolated from Feb 16 to 25, allegedly committed a similar offence on Feb 24.

He is said to have left his home that day to go to the neighbourhood shopping mall to purchase items without the permission of the director of medical services. The ministry did not reveal details about the location of his home.

Vardireddy intends to plead guilty and will be back in court on April 23. Liu's pre-trial conference will be held on May 8.

On Thursday, two Singaporean men were in court over SHN-related offences. Those convicted of breaching their SHN can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Those convicted of the offence under the Act can face a similar sentence for each charge.