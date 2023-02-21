3 men accused of making fake loan and credit applications for more than $16m

Those convicted of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. PHOTO: ST ILLUSTRATION
Elaine Lee
Updated
2 hours ago
Published
4 hours ago

SINGAPORE – Three men were charged in court on Tuesday over allegedly making fraudulent applications for loans and credit facilities for more than $16 million, said the police.

Between March and August 2018, Choy Weng Keen Adrian, Foong Chong Hung and Woo Wai Hoong Samuel, aged between 44 and 48, had allegedly conspired to cheat six financial institutions into opening credit facilities or providing loan disbursements for eight people.

The police said the trio did so by submitting income tax notices of assessment that contained inflated annual incomes for the eight people.

Those convicted of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Furthermore, the trio allegedly conspired to submit 27 false statutory declarations made by 14 people to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, including those for the eight people.

For making false statutory declarations, one may be jailed for up to three years and face a fine.

For giving false information to a public servant with intent to use his lawful power to the injury of another person, an offender faces up to a year in jail, and a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

More On This Topic
Ex-company director who cheated another firm of over $1.3m gets 5 years’ jail
Ex-Sats officer allegedly took $18k in bribes and cheated HDB into giving him a $318k housing loan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top