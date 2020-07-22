3 men arrested, several drugs seized in CNB operation

More than 300g of ketamine was found hidden in a coconut during an operation yesterday in which the authorities seized more than $66,000 worth of drugs.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested three men - two Singaporeans and one Malaysian - for suspected drug activities in the operation.

The drug bust also netted some methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and Ecstasy tablets.

A CNB team was deployed in Upper Serangoon Road, where the officers observed the Malaysian, 37, handing over what was believed to be some drugs to a 50-year-old Singaporean man.

The authorities subsequently arrested the Malaysian, and a packet containing 1g of Ice was found in his possession.

Another CNB team raided a residential unit nearby, where the 50-year-old was arrested, along with another Singaporean aged 60.

The authorities seized 36g of Ice, 1g of ketamine, 22 Ecstasy tablets and cash amounting to $6,000 from the 50-year-old.

Also discovered during the raid was the coconut containing 317g of ketamine.

In the residential unit, the authorities found an additional 236g of Ice, 122 Ecstasy tablets, 2 Erimin-5 tablets and other drug paraphernalia.

The CNB said that the total amount of 273g of Ice that had been seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of some 156 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the suspects' drug activities are under way.