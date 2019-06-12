3 arrested for alleged involvement in fraudulent bank loan applications

SINGAPORE - Three people - two men and a woman aged between 27 and 40 - have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of fraudulent loan applications involving a bank in Singapore, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (June 11).

Six others, four men and two women aged between 24 and 64, are assisting in investigations related to the case.

Last month, the authorities were informed that several personal loan applications were found to be supplemented with salary slips that were allegedly forged.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the three suspects along Lower Delta Road and New Bridge Road on Monday.

One of the suspects arrested, a 40-year-old man, is believed to have facilitated the submission of forged salary slips in more than 10 loan applications totalling about $190,000 since April this year.

Two mobile phones, some bank-related documents, several pieces of jewellery and $1,750 in cash were seized.

The 40-year-old man will be charged with abetment by conspiracy to cheat. If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Related Story 2 men arrested over $10k worth of illegal transactions from stolen credit card details

Related Story 16 people arrested for cheating on bank loan applications

The police are investigating the other two suspects.

In the statement, the authorities said that they take a serious view against any person who may be involved in the forgery of documents for cheating, and those caught will be dealt with according to the law.

The police advised members of the public who wish to apply for personal loans to do so through a licensed company or bank, and not to hand personal documents and information to unauthorised people claiming to be loan brokers, to prevent the abuse of such information.