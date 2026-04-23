3 alleged drink drivers charged after other road users were hurt in traffic accidents

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Singaporeans Koh Eng Heng, Ashvini Ezhavarasan and Jovan Lim Jun Jie were each charged with drink driving and causing hurt to others by driving without due care and attention.

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SINGAPORE – Three people accused of drink driving were allegedly involved in separate traffic accidents where other road users were injured.

At the time of the accidents in 2023 and 2024, each alleged offender purportedly had more than double the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

On April 23, Singaporeans Koh Eng Heng, Ashvini Ezhavarasan and Jovan Lim Jun Jie were each charged with drink driving and causing hurt to others by driving without due care and attention. Court documents did not disclose details about the victims’ injuries.

Koh, 59, is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout while driving a car along Jalan Eunos towards Eunos Link at around 3.15am on Feb 18, 2023.

His vehicle allegedly collided with the rear of another car, and two men were injured in the accident.

According to court documents, Koh allegedly had at least 79 mcg of alcohol in his breath at the time.

He is expected to plead guilty on June 18.

Ashvini , 30, was driving a car along Thomson Road towards Lornie Road at around 10.30pm on July 14, 2024, when it allegedly struck a car, which surged forward and collided with a third vehicle, causing hurt to two people.

She was allegedly found to have at least 95 mcg of alcohol in her breath. Her case will be mentioned again in court on May 21.

Lim , 36, was driving a car along Mandai Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 1 at around 8.30pm on July 19, 2024, when it allegedly collided with another car. Two people in the other vehicle were injured.

Lim is said to have had at least 74 mcg of alcohol in his breath at the time and his case has been adjourned to May 14.

For drink-driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.

For causing hurt to others by driving without due care and attention, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $2,500.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Annual road traffic figures released in February by the Traffic Police showed the number of people injured in road accidents rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

However, the number of people arrested for operating vehicles after consuming alcohol fell from 1,788 in 2024 to 1,716 in 2025.

There were also fewer drink-driving accidents – 166 cases in 2024 compared with 156 in 2025.

Twelve people died in such accidents in 2024 and 2025.

Singapore’s roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025 compared with 141 in 2016.

The Straits Times will be running stories to remind all road users, including drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians to be responsible on the road.

The stories will highlight the irreversible consequences of a traffic accident, regardless of whose fault it is.