3½ years' jail for man who tricked 34 teen girls into sending him nude photos

SINGAPORE - A man tricked 34 girls, aged between 11 and 18, into sending him their nude photographs by posing as a female agent offering fake influencer roles.

Adrian Tan Jun Jie, 25, even threatened to post some of these photos online if the girls did not have sex with him.

He was on Thursday (April 7) sentenced to 3½ years in jail after pleading guilty to seven counts of procuring the commission of an indecent act by a child, three of cheating, and one count of criminal intimidation.

Another 26 charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that Tan began browsing Instagram extensively in October 2017 to look for women he found attractive.

He created a fake persona with the name "Audrey Tay" on the platform with an accompanying e-mail account.

When he found someone he liked, he retrieved the woman's e-mail address from her Instagram profile and offered her a job as an influencer.

The e-mail typically stated: "If you want to earn $25-$50 per day, here's your chance. Clothes will be mailed to you and all you have to do is just take photos of yourself in the outfit that will be mailed to you."

Tan reached out to numerous women to cast a wide net for potential victims. Those who were interested replied to him to ask for more details.

He then moved their conversations to messaging platform Line using the profile "Audreytxy".

Tan started off these new conversations by asking the women to send selfies before requesting more revealing photos.

After one such victim sent him nude photos in May 2018, Tan told her to contact a male assistant who went by "JJ" - another fictitious persona created by the accused.

He told the victim that JJ would perform sexual acts on her and when she refused, Tan threatened to post her nude photographs on Facebook.