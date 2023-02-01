2nd man admits to attack near Clarke Quay, reoffending 18 days after release on supervision order

SINGAPORE - A second man has admitted to his role in a group attack on a stranger near Clarke Quay, which he committed just 18 days after he was released on a supervision order.

Recalcitrant drug abuser Taitus Wong Wei Zhi was sent to a drug rehabilitation centre in 2018 for consuming methamphetamine.

Two years later, he was ordered to undergo reformative training after abusing the same drug. Offenders given reformative training are detained in a centre to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Wong, who was released on March 2, 2022, under a supervision order, was supposed to keep himself out of trouble until Nov 15, 2024.

Despite this, he ganged up with his friends to attack Mr Justin Chua Yong Jie, 30, near Clarke Quay on March 20, 2022, and used a liquor bottle to repeatedly strike their victim’s head.

Wong, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count each of assault and methamphetamine consumption.

He was one of three people who had ganged up against Mr Wong during the attack.

One of them, Dani Zulastri Mohamad Salim, 23, was sentenced to eight months and three weeks’ jail on Tuesday.

Dani pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt and committing mischief by tampering with an electronic monitoring tag after he was released on a supervision scheme from a reformative training centre (RTC).

The case involving the third man, Mohamad Amirul Shafi Abdullah, 23 is pending.

A fourth man, Mr Noor Shah Ryzqa Azman, 20, who was earlier accused of being part of the attack, was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in August 2022.

Those given such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the same crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

Wong, Dani and Amirul had met in an RTC and became friends.

Before the attack, the trio met Mr Ryzqa at a Circular Road bar near Boat Quay at around 7pm on March 20, 2022, and ordered a bottle of liquor to share.