$2k fine for coach who flung phone at boy, causing injury

A 13-year-old secondary school student suffered a cut on his nose that needed stitches after his fencing coach flung her mobile phone at him and it struck his face.

The court heard that at the time, freelance coach Chan Shihan was angry with the boy for not listening to her instructions.

She then tossed the device in his direction, expecting it to hit a fencing mask nearby.

The phone missed its target and struck the boy instead.

Details about the student and his school cannot be revealed due to his age.

Chan was fined $2,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to one count of causing hurt by committing a rash act.

The 27-year-old Singaporean, who worked for Blade Club Singapore, was at the boy's school to teach a fencing class on Feb 20 last year.

The class had stopped for a short break at around 5pm. And Chan was asking the students to gather about 20 minutes later for the next part of her lesson when she noticed the boy sitting down.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee said: "At the time, the victim was tired and was not paying attention to the accused's instructions.

"The accused called out to the victim and asked him to get up but he refused to do so, while hitting his mask, which was on the floor, with his fencing blade instead."

Annoyed, Chan threw her mobile phone in the boy's direction and it hit his face, wounding his nose. She rushed forward to administer first aid to stop the bleeding and told the teacher in charge of fencing about what had happened.

The boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital where the wound was stitched up.

Chan, who followed him there, later apologised to his mother.

DPP Kee said that the boy's mother alerted the police to the incident the next day.

Yesterday, the court heard that Blade Club Singapore has since settled the boy's medical bill of around $130.

For causing hurt by committing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.