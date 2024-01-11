29½ years’ jail, 24 strokes for ‘depraved’ man who repeatedly raped niece, body-shamed her

SINGAPORE – A man began raping his niece when she was seven years old, and over the next four years, the abuse escalated to a point where the girl was sexually assaulted almost every week when she spent weekends at his home.

On these overnight stays, the girl, who is now 13 years old, shared a bed with the man, while his wife and two children occupied another bedroom.

The man not only infected his niece with a sexually transmitted disease, but he also caused her to develop an eating disorder because he body-shamed her after the rapes by saying that “it would be easier” for him if she was thinner.

Questioned by the police after the crimes came to light, the man claimed that his niece had seduced him and that she told him she enjoyed having sex with him.

On Jan 11, the man, who is now 47, was sentenced to 29½ years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane, in what a High Court judge described as a “gut-wrenching” case.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated statutory rape, committed between 2017 and 2021. He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity. Another 15 charges, including 10 for aggravated statutory rape or sexual assault by penetration, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Justice S. Mohan said: “Instead of caring for, looking after, and protecting his niece and keeping her safe, the accused turned her into his sex toy to satisfy his disgusting and depraved lustful tendencies.”

The judge added: “The horrendous actions of the accused have destroyed the victim’s innocence and childhood.”

The girl is currently in a welfare home and undergoes counselling to help her deal with the psychological trauma from the crimes.

Prosecutors told the court that her mental struggles persist today, more than three years after she reported the man’s offences. She suffers from suicidal thoughts, flashbacks and nightmares, and continues to harm herself with sharp objects.

In a letter submitted to the court asking for leniency, the man said he found God while he was remanded in custody.

On this, the judge said: “While the accused will have to answer to his maker after this life, he will have to answer to the law now.”