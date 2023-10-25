Porsche, 2 Rolls-Royces among 4 cars seized from Bukit Timah bungalow in $2.8b money laundering case

SINGAPORE – Four luxury cars linked to Singapore’s worst money laundering case were towed out of a good class bungalow (GCB) in Third Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, on Wednesday.

At around 2.30pm, a red Rolls-Royce Dawn, a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a red Porsche 911 Targa and a white Toyota Alphard were removed by the police from the sprawling complex of more than 19,000 sq ft.

The cars are worth over $4.7 million, according to an affidavit filed in September by a Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officer.

The GCB was rented by Vanuatu national Su Jianfeng, 35, who is one of the 10 accused in the case.

The Straits Times saw one police vehicle in the bungalow and four tow trucks outside the compound. At least eight police officers were at the property.