SINGAPORE – A luxury yacht linked to the $2.8b money-laundering bust in Singapore has been listed for sale at US$15.5m ($21.2 million).

Checks by The Straits Times showed a number of yacht brokers based overseas had advertised the vessel named “Family” for sale from Sept 13, less than a month after nine men and one woman were arrested on Aug 15 in an operation led by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).