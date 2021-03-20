28 years' jail for man who force-fed vodka to 13-year-old and raped her

A 35-year-old man who force-fed vodka to a 13-year-old girl and brutally raped and sexually assaulted her over a harrowing two hours was sentenced to 28 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane yesterday.

Muhammad Alif Ab Rahim had pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a minor and two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a minor for the attack between around 9pm and 11pm on Oct 24, 2017 at Kallang Riverside Park.

Alif, who started his criminal career at the age of 21, has been jailed five times between 2007 and 2014 for theft, cheating, robbery, criminal breach of trust and sexual assault by penetration.

The victim, who is now 16, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The High Court heard that she struggled and cried throughout her ordeal, but Alif hit her, blocked her when she tried to escape, and covered her mouth to muffle her shouts. He also threatened her twice after the attack.

Voice messages sent by the victim to her friends and an aunt, in which she cried as she told them she had been raped by "uncle", were also played in court.

The court heard that the victim was friends with the son of Alif's girlfriend at the time. Alif occasionally stayed over at his girlfriend's flat and the victim called him "uncle".

On the evening of Oct 24, 2017, the victim ran into Alif, who suggested that they buy drinks and go to the park to chat.

They sat at the end of the jetty in front of the river and Alif took out a bottle of vodka from his bag. He asked if she wanted some, but she declined and drank cola instead.

After drinking a few cups of vodka mixed with cola, Alif kissed the victim. Shocked, she moved away but he snatched her phone, sat on top of her and lifted her shirt and molested her.

She shouted for help, but no one was around to hear her cries. He put the bottle of vodka to her mouth, pressed her cheeks to force open her mouth, and poured the alcohol in. When she tried to run, he pushed her against the fence and blocked her escape. He then dragged her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

He pressed the victim down by the wrists, slapped her face and covered her mouth with his hands.

He continued to force-feed her vodka as he raped and sodomised her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Before he left, he warned her not to tell anyone about what happened.

The victim, who was in pain, eventually managed to crawl from the jetty to a grass patch near a toilet. She then sent voice messages via WhatsApp to her aunt, a friend and the friend's mother asking for help.

However, she was too dizzy from the pain and alcohol and was unable to give them clear directions. As she lay on the ground, Alif returned on a shared bicycle and again threatened her before leaving again.

The victim's friends reached the park and eventually found her. Her grandparents also arrived and called the police.

Alif returned to the park with his girlfriend and met the victim, her friends and grandparents. The girl pointed out Alif as her assailant before she collapsed. He denied raping the victim and threatened her grandmother with harm if anything happened to him.

Alif fled the scene when he saw two police officers approaching. Hours later, police officers found him hiding inside a cupboard at his girlfriend's flat. He lied to the police that he never met the victim that night. A year later, while in remand, he changed his story, claiming that the victim asked him to have sex with her.

His semen was found on the victim's body and clothes.

She was assessed to have symptoms of trauma and received counselling to help her overcome her fear of strangers.