28-year-old male suspect arrested for scamming customers buying toy figurines

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scam cases involving the sale of toy figurines, said the police on Thursday (May 12).

Between Monday and Thursday, the police received multiple reports from victims who were allegedly cheated by an online seller who advertised the sale of toy figurines.

In these cases, victims would be scammed of the deposits they made via bank transfer when the seller would not deliver the figurines.

Through investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Wednesday.

He will be charged in court on Friday for cheating.

If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advised the public to purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

The police said: "If the price is too good to be true, it probably is."

They also advised the public to opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options of the e-commerce platform, if any, that release payment to the seller only upon delivery.

The public should also avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection, said the police.

Those who have information regarding such scams can also call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit a report at the iWitness website.