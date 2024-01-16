27 months’ jail, caning for tutor who molested his students, including boy, 8

SINGAPORE – A man who was a part-time tutor when he molested his students, including an eight-year-old boy, was sentenced to 27 months’ jail and four strokes of the cane on Jan 16.

On Jan 5, Muhammad Nur Ikhlas Mohd Hashim, 26, pleaded guilty to three charges including two counts of molestation. Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

At the time of the offences in 2021 and 2023, Nur was a Singapore University of Social Sciences student and was working as a part-time tutor, earning about $2,000 to $3,000 a month.

In early 2021, he was hired to tutor a 13-year-old boy in science every Saturday evening. The lessons took place in the teenager’s bedroom with the door closed.

In June that year, Nur groped him during a lesson. The teenager did not know how to react and remained silent, and lessons with the offender continued until December 2022.

The second victim was an eight-year-old boy, whom Nur started tutoring in mathematics in October 2022.

The sessions were held in the child’s bedroom with the door left slightly ajar.

The boy’s mother would sit in the living room and look into the bedroom occasionally.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Claire Poh said the boy addressed the offender as “Abang Ikhlas”, or “ Brother Ikhlas” in Malay, and they were on good terms.

After a month, the boy’s mother noticed that Nur would rub her son’s back and poke him in the body, but she did not think much of the behaviour.

Between January and February 2023, Nur began placing the victim on his lap.

DPP Poh had said that Nur was trying to get the victim to become accustomed to physical contact so that the boy would let his guard down when Nur molested him.

On Feb 26, 2023, Nur touched the boy inappropriately while the latter was doing his homework.

Stunned, the boy did not know what to do and continued with his work. Nur then molested him again that day.

When the lesson ended, the boy told his mother about what had happened. She fired Nur that day, but did not lodge a police report.