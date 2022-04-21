27 months' jail and three strokes of the cane for security officer who extorted money from Japanese man

SINGAPORE - A security guard at a condominium caught a couple leaving a handicap toilet together and threatened to have the Japanese man investigated for illegally entering the development.

Ganesan Gunasagaran, who was a senior security officer at the Seahill condominiumin in West Coast Crescent, also told the man that he had reported to the police that the pair had sex, and that she was a student.

The Japanese woman was in fact 26 and a resident of the development.

Ganesan, 33, did this so he could get money from the man, who was not a resident of the condominium.

But the guard was arrested following the incident on Oct 19 last year.

On Thursday (April 21), he was sentenced to 27 months' jail and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one charge of extortion.

A charge each of impersonating a police officer and corruption were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong said in court documents that the Japanese man, 29, had entered the toilet on the 24th floor of Seahill condominium at about 11pm with the woman.

After leaving the toilet, the pair, who were both teachers, spent time talking near the bathroom.

Ganesan, who was employed by Metropolis Security Systems, approached the pair and accused the man of trespassing, and claimed he had photographed the two of them leaving the toilet together.

DPP Choong said: "(Ganesan) insisted that the victim had committed 'serious offences' and the victim could go to jail for them.

"At the same time, (he) claimed to want to 'help' the victim and said, 'what can I do for you?'"

Frightened, the man asked Ganesan to go somewhere else to talk but to allow the woman to return to her unit.

Ganesan agreed and the two men went to West Coast Park, where the guard continued telling the man that he had committed a serious offence and would be punished heavily.

He also told the victim not to worry as he could do something for him.

"The accused said this intending to thereby extort money from the victim, and the victim understood this," said DPP Choong.