24-year-old man arrested over suspected outrage of modesty on board shuttle bus

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in an outrage of modesty incident on board a shuttle bus, the police said on Saturday (Feb 1).

On Jan 24, the police were alerted at around 5.40pm to the incident on board a shuttle bus from Harbourfront bus interchange, involving a 30-year-old victim.

Through follow-up investigations and images from closed-circuit television cameras, officers from the Public Transport Security Command and Clementi Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Friday.

The police are investigating the case.

Anyone convicted of the offence of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years and also be fined and/or caned.

The police have advised members of the public to stay alert to the presence of any suspicious person and to be attentive to their surroundings.

They also urged victims of molestation to seek help immediately and take note of the suspect's prominent features and attire.

The victims should call 999 as soon as possible, they added.

"If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive," the police said.