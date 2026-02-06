Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The driver of a prime mover with a trailer attached failed to give way to a cyclist crossing a road with the traffic lights in her favour and collided with her .

The 64-year-old woman ended up underneath the trailer, which continued to move, and she was killed after a wheel went over her.

The Malaysian driver, Mazli Wahab, 45, was sentenced to 24 weeks’ jail on Feb 5 after he pleaded guilty to causing her death while driving without due care and attention.

He was also banned from driving any motor vehicles in Singapore for eight years from his release date.

Court documents stated that he had earlier driven the prime mover with the trailer from Johor Bahru in Malaysia and entered Singapore to deliver precast concrete on Jan 3, 2025.

Mazli was driving in Tampines Avenue 2 towards Tampines Avenue 1 at around 9.30am when he reached some traffic lights.

They were green when he proceeded to make a left turn into Tampines Street 11.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Delicia Tan told the court: “When doing so, he failed to keep a proper lookout ahead... He did not see the (woman) cycling across the signalised pedestrian crossing in front of him... She had the right of way.”

Mazli failed to give way to the woman and the front right portion of the trailer struck her.

The cyclist fell to the ground and ended up underneath the trailer.

Witnesses ran towards Mazli and knocked on the door of his vehicle to tell him to stop driving.

He complied, and one of the witnesses told him to slightly reverse the trailer as the woman was trapped under one of its wheels.

Mazli did as he was told, and the cyclist was seen bleeding badly from her injuries.

The police were alerted, and officers arrested him soon after.

An ambulance rushed the woman to Changi General Hospital, but she died of multiple injuries shortly before 10.40am that day.