24 arrested for illegal gambling, 7 for vice

The police have arrested 31 people for their suspected involvement in either illegal gambling or vice-related activities after a five-day enforcement operation by the Central Police Division that ended on Sunday.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement yesterday that 23 men and eight women were nabbed in raids in areas including Jalan Besar, Geylang Bahru and Chinatown.

Of these, 23 men and a woman, aged between 46 and 76, were caught for various gambling offences. Cash amounting to about $8,300, believed to be gambling proceeds, was also seized.

Any person convicted of providing illegal remote gambling services can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined between $20,000 and $200,000. Those found to be gaming in a common gaming house can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $5,000.

Offenders involved in bookmaking can be jailed for up to five years and fined between $20,000 and $200,000.

In separate raids, seven women, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested in Chay Yan Street, Opal Crescent and Beach Road for suspected involvement in vice-related activities. They were believed to have advertised their sexual services online and carried out vice activities in private apartments and HDB residential units.

Property owners who allow their premises to be used for vice-related activities can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $3,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to $10,000. Anyone convicted of acting as an agent or pimp for vice-related activities can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.