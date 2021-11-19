236 people investigated for roles in scams where victims lost over $6.1 million

SINGAPORE - A total of 236 suspects are being investigated by the police for their roles as swindlers or money mules in scam cases where victims lost more than $6.1 million.

The suspects, aged between 14 and 78, are said to be involved in over 770 cases of scams, including Internet love scams, e-commerce scams and China officials impersonation scams.

Other types of scam used to cheat victims include investment scams, job scams, business e-mail impersonation scams and loan scams.

The suspects - 163 men and 73 women - were caught during an islandwide police operation between Nov 6 and Nov 18.

They are under probe for cheating offences, money laundering and providing payment services without a licence.

The police said they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," said the police.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Money laundering carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years' jail and a $500,000 fine.

The offence of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000 and a jail term of up to three years.