$223,000 worth of drugs seized, four men arrested

More than 2kg of cannabis and Ice were among the drugs worth $223,000 seized by the authorities in several cases on Monday and yesterday. Four men were also arrested in the two-day operation.

In one of the cases, officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Woodlands Checkpoint searched a 34-year-old Malaysian man on Monday, based on information provided to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

CNB and ICA officers arrested him after they found 1.041kg of Ice and 198 Ecstasy tablets concealed in the air filter box in the bonnet of the car he was driving, the bureau said in a statement yesterday.

CNB officers later arrested another suspected drug trafficker, a 47-year-old Singaporean man, at his workplace in Jalan Sultan yesterday.

The officers found about 25g of Ice on the suspect, as well as a straw of heroin in his car.

They took the 47-year-old man to his hideout in Lorong 4 Geylang, where they found a total of 8g of ketamine, 622g of Ice, 1.572kg of cannabis, 296 Ecstasy tablets and 1,703 Erimin-5 tablets.

A 46-year-old male Singaporean, a suspected drug abuser, was also arrested at the premises.

CNB officers then raided another suspected drug trafficker's hideout in Tampines Avenue 9 yesterday.

The officers entered the unit by force as the suspect, a 46-year-old male Singaporean, refused to comply with their orders.

In the unit, they found a small amount of heroin and ketamine, 11g of Ice, 57g of new psychoactive substances, 61g of cannabis, 10 Ecstasy tablets and 11 Erimin-5 tablets.

They also searched the suspect's car and found about 14g of ketamine, 51g of Ice, nine Ecstasy tablets and 23 Erimin-5 tablets.

The man was arrested.

The authorities are investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.

CNB said the 1.75kg of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of 1,000 abusers for a week, while the 1.633kg of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of 233 abusers for the same time period.