22 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching safety rules

Ya Kun Kaya Cafe at People's Park Centre and Violet Oon Singapore at Ion Orchard were among the 22 food and beverage (F&B) outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures between Dec 1 and 14.

The breaches included not ensuring that customers adhered to the permitted group size, not ensuring a distance of at least 1m between groups of customers, and failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers.

Eleven other F&B outlets and 31 individuals were fined for not adhering to various measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a statement yesterday.

These included allowing music videos to be played within premises and gathering in groups larger than the permitted size.

For instance, Tamago En at Causeway Point and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at Century Square were each fined $1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers.

The authorities will be stepping up enforcement at F&B outlets during the year-end festive period, said MSE. This will include nightlife establishments that have pivoted to F&B.

"Strict compliance with safe management measures is critical for everyone's safety, particularly amid the global risk of the Omicron variant," said the ministry.

Violet Oon Singapore at Ion Orchard was ordered by Enterprise Singapore to close for 10 days, from Dec 15 to 24. Ya Kun Kaya Cafe at People's Park Centre will be shut from Dec 12 to 21.

Both had failed to ensure safe distancing between customers on multiple occasions.

Havana KTV Night Club in Amoy Street, which was a nightlife establishment that pivoted to an F&B outlet, had failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers and allowed toasting.

The Singapore Tourism Board ordered the operator to close for 10 days, from Dec 4 to 13.

At parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks), 40 individuals' particulars were taken from Dec 1 to 13 for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size, said MSE.

Enforcement actions will also be taken against a group of 22 individuals who were found playing soccer at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of lawns, and facilities - such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and carparks - when these areas get too crowded or where users remain non-compliant with Covid-19 measures.

All campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by NParks will remain closed.

"As we spend time with loved ones and friends this festive period, we urge everyone to take individual responsibility and exercise socially responsible behaviour," said MSE.