21 months’ jail for ex-SMRT employee who took at least $54,850 in bribes

SINGAPORE - An SMRT Corporation assistant buyer accepted at least $54,850 in bribes from directors at three firms that were in the business of supplying spare parts to the transport provider.

Soh Choon Heng, who worked for SMRT from 2011 to 2020, took the monies in exchange for sharing with the trio confidential information involving quotations submitted by other companies.

The prosecution said that the three then-directors - Yong Ming Jun, Wong King Mooi and Lee Won Jong - used the information to guide their own companies’ bids to SMRT.

On Monday, Soh, 45, was sentenced to 21 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption involving at least $33,500. This amount was paid over 13 occasions between 2017 and 2019.

He also admitted to two forgery charges.

Eight other charges, including graft ones linked to the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

Soh was also ordered to pay a penalty of $24,850 and will have to spend an additional eight weeks behind bars if unable to pay the amount.

He has since voluntarily surrendered $30,000 to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

At the time of the offences, Yong, 40, was working at Euro Bremse (EB) while Wong, 48, was employed at CEE Technologies. Their cases are pending.

Lee was then working at Alturan, and court documents did not disclose the outcome of his case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia said that as an assistant buyer, Soh was responsible for supporting SMRT’s procurement and sourcing activities.

These included the procurement of parts for the company’s trains, buses, and taxis.

The prosecutor told the court that the transport provider uses a system called “Ariba” to support its procurement process.

When SMRT requires procurement of items below $200,000, it will call for a request for quotation (RFQ) via closed invites.

After that, assistant buyers initiate what is referred to as a “sourcing event” within Ariba.