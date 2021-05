SINGAPORE - Therapeutic justice - which helps families heal rifts through problem-solving instead of court combat - is here to stay, argues a law lecturer, pointing to family law court cases last year that are moving in that direction.

"This is perhaps the most fundamental takeaway that family practitioners should have from 2020," said Ms Tricia Ho Wei Jing, who raised the issue in a coming chapter on Family Law in the Singapore Academy of Law's (SAL) Annual Review of Singapore Cases for 2020.