20 years’ jail for habitual abuser who beat girlfriend to death

SINGAPORE – A married man, who lived with another woman that he habitually beat over trivial matters, intensified the abuse after she confessed to having relationships with other men.

The domestic violence turned fatal one night in January 2019, when M. Krishnan battered Ms Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman, then 40, to death in an alcohol-fuelled assault that took place over two hours.

On April 22, Krishnan, who is now 40, was sentenced to 20 years’ jail by the High Court.

He had pleaded guilty on April 12 to a reduced charge of culpable homicide for causing his girlfriend’s death by repeatedly hitting her between about 11.30pm on Jan 16, 2019 and about 1.30am on Jan 17, 2019 at the Woodlands flat where they lived.

Ms Mallika died from a head injury. She also suffered multiple rib fractures, and numerous bruises were found all over her body.

Krishnan was originally charged with murder. The reason for the amendment of the charge was not stated in open court.

A psychiatric evaluation found that he has intermittent explosive disorder, which had some contribution to his actions but did not impair his judgment and self-control.

A report from the Institute of Mental Health said the level of violence inflicted on the victim was likely caused by alcohol intoxication.

In sentencing the man, Justice Valerie Thean said his voluntary intoxication was an aggravating factor that reflected the need for deterrence.

The judge said he was sufficiently aware that he was susceptible to losing his temper in socially unacceptable ways, and that his behaviour worsened after drinking alcohol.

Krishnan has a history of domestic violence, and was referred for counselling at the IMH from December 2015 to December 2016. He also has a string of past convictions related to disorderly and violent behaviour, such as verbally abusing and spitting on police officers.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh had sought 15 to 18 years’ jail for the “horrific case of domestic abuse”, noting that the victim was battered so badly that her entire face was swollen.

Defence counsel Ramesh Tiwary said Krishnan had cooperated with the police and admitted to the assaults on the victim in the two days leading to her death.