20 scuffle in Geylang brawl after nearby fight

A brawl involving around 20 people broke out in Geylang on Thursday morning just hours after another fight erupted two streets away.

The brawl started at about 3am at a pedestrian crossing near where Lorong 27A and 26 turn into Geylang Road.

A video on social media shows a group of about 20 people violently pushing and shoving each other.

Shouting can be heard although the language and what is being said are unclear from the roughly 20-second clip.

It is not known if anyone was injured. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not respond to any incidents at the location and time of the incident.

The police confirmed yesterday that a report was lodged and that they were looking into the incident.

Thursday's brawl occurred just hours after a fight between two men broke out at a nearby coffee shop in Lorong 25A at about 8.50pm on Wednesday.

One of the men had allegedly used a saw to slash the other man, who retaliated by striking his attacker on the head with a beer mug, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.

The two men were taken to hospital, with one later arrested.