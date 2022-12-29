20 months’ jail for ex-Surbana employee who received bribes from subcontractors in BTO project

SINGAPORE – An employee of Surbana Site Supervisors, who was tasked to assess work performed at a Build-to-Order (BTO) project by the Housing & Development Board (HDB), obtained bribes totalling $50,500 from seven subcontractors.

For more than 30 months, Seow Koon Thong, 60, who was then working as a resident technical officer (RTO) for the manpower service firm, actively solicited the bribes in exchange for not showing disfavour to the subcontractors when he assessed their work at Rivervale Shores - a BTO project in Sengkang launched in 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecution Norman Yew said: “As Seow had the power to withhold his approval of the subcontractors’ work, (they) were pressured to give in to his demands for fear of incurring additional costs, should Seow unduly withhold his approval of their work.

“Investigations did not disclose any defect or compromise in the quality of the work performed by the...subcontractors in the Rivervale project. None of their assigned work pertained to safety-related issues in the project. The project is still being carried out.”

Seow, who is no longer working for Surbana Site Supervisors, was sentenced to 20 months’ jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to four graft charges involving four then-directors at different firms and $30,500 in bribes.

These directors at the time of the offences were: Mr Ang Sek Chai from MW Dynamics, Mr Yue Shien Chin from Sun Power Electrical, Mr Chan Chew Leh from Reclaims Enterprise and Mr Sun Guiyang from Sun Jin Hong Construction.

Five other similar charges, including those involving the other subcontractors and the remaining amount in bribes, were considered during sentencing.

According to court documents, the other subcontractors involved are: Sheng Yi Construction, Hong Ann Jie Contractor and He Shun Xin Construction.

Out of the total amount in bribes received, Seow spent $15,450 on his personal expenses. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau has since seized from him the remaining $35,050.

He had worked for Surbana Site Supervisors from 2003 until his resignation in February 2021, earning $5,500 a month.

In 2017, HDB signed an agreement with infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong Group for the latter to provide services in the Rivervale Shores BTO project.

Surbana Jurong Group then engaged Surbana Site Supervisors to provide RTOs to supervise works at the project site.

In June 2018, Surbana Site Supervisors assigned Seow to be the sole lead RTO at the project to oversee the work of contractors and subcontractors at all 16 HDB flats in it.