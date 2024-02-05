2 years’ probation for boy, 16, who assaulted mum and threatened to kill her with chopper

SINGAPORE – A 16-year-old boy who assaulted his mother multiple times in 2022 and caused her to suffer a rib fracture was sentenced to two years’ probation on Feb 5.

The woman had silently endured her son’s abuse while her husband, who witnessed the attacks, did not intervene.

On one occasion, the boy pulled his mother into the kitchen and threatened her with a chopper, saying: “I will kill you.”

His brother, who was 18 then, told him he would get into trouble and advised him to put the chopper aside. He complied before the police arrived at their flat, where the boy lived with his parents and brother.

The accused, who is now 17, and the victim cannot be named as there is a gag order to protect their identities.

The boy pleaded guilty in June 2023 to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and another charge of criminal intimidation. Two charges of voluntarily causing hurt were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The offences took place between March and November 2022.

As part of his sentence, which was meted out on Feb 5, the boy has to perform 100 hours of community service and stay at the Singapore Boys’ Hostel for a year.

According to court documents, the boy had anger management issues from 2019. He was frequently violent towards only his mother and would assault her once every two to three weeks.

Concerned for his well-being, his parents had him referred to a family service centre for counselling. He also received help at the Institute of Mental Health, where he was assessed to have anxiety issues.

He committed the offences after he stopped attending the counselling sessions in December 2021.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kwang Jia Min said that in October 2022, the teen stayed up to study for his O-level examinations until about 5am.

He got up at 10am and was angry at his mother for not waking him up earlier as he had an English exam that day. He then punched her several times.

Following the incident, the victim arranged for her son to meet his counsellor in November 2022. She set alarms at 15-minute intervals to wake him up on time for the counselling session. But this angered the boy and he smashed the alarm clock.