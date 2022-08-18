2 transnational syndicates busted after scam victims lose $1.3m

The police in Singapore and Malaysia have worked together to cripple two transnational scam syndicates, and arrested 13 people in simultaneous raids in Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Singapore.

The syndicates, which were allegedly involved in money laundering activities, caused losses totalling more than $1.3 million.

They targeted more than 60 victims in Singapore alone, as well as victims in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The scams reported in Singapore ranged from investment and job scams to fake gambling platforms, sexual services and sextortion, government official impersonations and loan scams.

In a media release, the Singapore Police Force said its Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and Royal Malaysia Police's Commercial Crime Investigation Department have been working together since July to share critical information based on findings from reported scam cases.

On Aug 10, two female and seven male Malaysians aged between 19 and 39 were arrested by the Malaysian police for their suspected involvement in cross-border money laundering following simultaneous raids at two apartment complexes in Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

At the same time, officers from the Anti-Scam Command in Singapore arrested two men and two women, aged between 18 and 49, for their suspected involvement in the money laundering syndicate by handing over their personal bank accounts or relinquishing their Singpass accounts.

Investigations involving the suspects arrested in Singapore are ongoing.

Police said that another 24 individuals are helping in the investigations.

Those found guilty of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Those convicted of unlawfully disclosing access codes can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

CAD director David Chew urged the public to stay away from the lure of easy money by not responding to jobs that involve the abuse of Singpass or bank accounts.

"The Internet continues to be used to deceive victims as well as recruit money launderers, often with promises of quick monetary returns," said Mr Chew, noting that cyber-enabled scams continue to be an area of serious concern.

"We will take firm action against the money mules in Singapore who sell their bank accounts and Singpass details to these syndicates or knowingly participate in the laundering of their proceeds of crime."

He added that the police will continue to collaborate with their foreign law enforcement counterparts to detect and deter transnational syndicates who prey on citizens.

Last year, the police's Anti-Scam Division busted 16 transnational syndicates and arrested 230 syndicate members as part of Project Icons (International Cooperation On Negating Scams).

The project focuses on intensive intelligence-sharing with overseas law enforcement agencies to tackle scammers who are often part of organised syndicates that operate overseas and under the radar.