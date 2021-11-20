2 S'poreans charged with breaching SHN rules

Despite being issued with a stay-home notice (SHN) after returning from overseas, he went out several times over the next few days, even attending a muay thai kickboxing lesson at Safra Tampines.

Daryl Paul Lee Yi Sheng, a Singaporean, was charged in court yesterday with breaching the Infectious Diseases Act.

He faces six other charges for offences including failure to wear a mask outside his home.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a press release yesterday that Lee, who returned to Singapore on June 29, allegedly left his home without a mask to buy dinner on June 30.

The following day, again without a mask, he allegedly left his home to wait for a friend at his condominium carpark.

He later allegedly left his home again without his mask and had lunch with his friend.

He is said to have attended a muay thai lesson at Safra Tampines later that day.

When he returned home, an ICA officer was waiting for him as part of ICA's enforcement checks. Lee purportedly told the officer that he had gone to his condominium gym.

ICA said Lee obtained approval on July 2 to serve his remaining SHN in a hotel.

Before he left for the hotel, he allegedly damaged the strap of the electronic wristband he was wearing for monitoring of his compliance with his SHN requirements.

He was said to have told an ICA officer later that he had broken it accidentally.

He will be in court again on Dec 10.

Singaporean Geramir Singh Dhoa Singh was also charged with committing an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

He had arrived in Singapore on Aug 27, and is said to have declared that he would be occupying his place of residence alone or only with household members with the same travel history as himself and serving the same SHN period.

Geramir acknowledged and signed the physical declaration form.

The next day, however, ICA's enforcement officers found other people who did not share the same travel history at his place of residence.

Geramir was charged with making a false declaration in his application to opt out of serving his SHN at dedicated facilities. He is expected to plead guilty on Dec 29.