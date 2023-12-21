2 Singaporeans charged over alleged involvement in exporting gas oil to North Korea

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporeans who were allegedly involved in the export of gas oil to North Korea were charged in court on Dec 21.

Kwek Kee Seng, 64, faces a total of 17 charges, including seven for supplying a designated export item to North Korea, in contravention of the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010, which is under the United Nations Act.

His other charges include five for acquiring the benefits of criminal conduct and two for obstruction of justice.

Kwek is a director at Anfasar Trading, which faces four charges, and Swanseas Port Services, which faces five charges.

Justin Low Eng Yeow, 54, faces a total of nine charges in contravention of the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010.

He allegedly conducted nine financial transactions through the bank account of ISA Energy for the purchase of gas oil, which facilitated the prohibited supply of the oil to North Korea.

Low is a director at ISA Energy, which faces nine similar charges.

According to a statement from the police on Dec 21, Low and Kwek were accomplices.

Between Sept 13 and Nov 2, 2019, Kwek is alleged to have engaged in a conspiracy with five others to directly or indirectly supply over 12,000 tonnes of gas oil to people in North Korea.

The gas oil was supplied via the vessel MT Courageous.

In relation to this, Kwek allegedly used the bank account belonging to Anfasar Trading to receive and make payments.

He also allegedly used the bank account of Swanseas Port Services to receive payment for the prohibited supply of gas oil to North Korea.

Kwek allegedly lied to the investigation officer and disposed of a phone which contained evidence pertaining to his involvement in the prohibited supply of gas oil to North Korea.

He also allegedly failed to inform the police about the illegal supply of gas oil to North Korea by another vessel, MT Viet Tin 01, in February 2019.

The case against the two men and three companies will be next heard in January.