2 people under probe for hurling vulgarities at public servants, flouting safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Two people are under investigation in separate incidents for allegedly using abusive words against public servants and not complying with safe distancing measures.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on Aug 21 for allegedly hurling vulgarities at police officers after they requested her to wear a mask, the police said on Tuesday (Oct 19).

She was not wearing a mask while socialising with three men - also unmasked - at a park connector near Pandan Gardens in Jurong East.

Police officers instructed the four people to put on their masks. While the men complied, the woman refused and purportedly hurled vulgarities at the officers.

She is under investigation for breaching safe distancing measures.

Separately on Aug 29, a 32-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities at a safe distancing enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency.

The officer had advised the man against sitting on a marked seat at Boon Lay Place Food Village.

The man also purportedly challenged the officer's authority to enforce safe distancing measures.

He was issued a notice of composition for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, and is under investigation for using abusive words against a public servant.

First-time offenders convicted of disorderly behaviour can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Anyone found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, individuals may be jailed up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.