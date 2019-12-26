2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods

SINGAPORE - Two people were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases linked to Apple's wireless AirPods earbuds.

The police said on Wednesday night (Dec 25) that they received multiple reports between Dec 21 and 23 from victims who alleged they were cheated by the two people into buying fake AirPods, when they responded to an online advertisement.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the male suspects, aged 19 and 23, and arrested them on Dec 23.

The police are investigating the two suspects.

Those convicted of the offence of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised the public to take precautions when shopping online.

Consumers should be wary of people selling items at prices that sound too good to be true.

Buyers can also check a seller's track record by reading reviews of his services or contacting past customers.

Consumers should buy goods from authorised dealers and use payment methods that provide arrangements for advance payment to be released to seller after receiving the item.