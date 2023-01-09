Two new senior counsel announced by Chief Justice at opening of legal year

SINGAPORE - Though he was not the most studious among his peers in law school, Mr Wong Woon Kwong has gone on to prosecute high-profile cases, including that of Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam.

On Monday, the 40-year-old senior director at the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) Crime Division was one of two new senior counsel announced by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the opening of the legal year.

The other was Mr Kelvin Poon Kin Mun, deputy managing partner and head of international arbitration at law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore.

They join an elite group of lawyers recognised for possessing an outstanding ability as advocates, extensive knowledge of the law, and the highest professional standing.

They have the right to suffix the initials “SC” to their names. With the two new appointments, Singapore now has 98 senior counsel among 6,273 legal practitioners.

Speaking to the media ahead of the opening of the legal year, Mr Wong said of his time at the National University of Singapore: “There are different types of people in law school: There are those who are very studious – and they’re the great students – and I wasn’t a great student.

“I would be hanging out in the lounge and playing computer games and pool with my friends. So, not the most studious or ambitious person then. But I always had a sense of what I wanted to do, which was some form of advocacy.”

He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) in 2007 and entered the legal practice with Baker & McKenzie Wong & Leow, specialising in intellectual property, before he became a deputy public prosecutor in 2009.

He is currently a senior director in the sex crimes cluster of the AGC’s crime division and deputy head of the organisation’s advocacy group. He will be appointed deputy chief prosecutor on April 1.

Mr Wong supervises a team of prosecutors and leads prosecutions and appeals for crimes such as serious sexual crimes.

A case that has left an impression on Mr Wong was Nagaenthran’s. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for importing 42.72g of heroin the year before in a bundle strapped to his thigh.

The case gained international prominence, with headlines focusing on the offender’s alleged intellectual disability.

On dealing with criticism, Mr Wong said as long as he knows what he is doing is right and is guided by the right principles, he tries not to let anything else affect how he feels about the case and how he feels about himself.

“I don’t go on Facebook to look at all the comments, I don’t think that is going to be a very healthy way of living my life,” added the married father of three sons, aged five, four and two.