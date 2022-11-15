2 months’ jail for cheater who engaged another man to take theory driving test for him

SINGAPORE – After failing his final theory test to qualify for a driving licence, Zhu Junyuan handed his national registration identity card (NRIC) to another man and asked the latter to retake the test on his behalf.

The imposter did as he was told, but was caught when a driving tester noticed that the appearance of the person on the card did not match the man in front of him.

Zhu, 25, who had engaged Chinese national Leng Shuang, 38, to take the test on his behalf, was on Tuesday sentenced to two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of cheating by personation.

Leng was also sentenced to two months’ jail earlier over his role in the offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wu Yu Jie said that Zhu took the test at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) in Woodlands on June 16, but failed it.

The Singaporean went outside the SSDC building to smoke and saw Leng, who advised him to book another test date.

Zhu made a booking to retake the test on June 30 and Leng told him that he knew how to handle the test.

Zhu then offered Leng some money, so the older man could help him pass it.

The two men met at SSDC two weeks later and Zhu handed Leng his NRIC.

The DPP said: “Zhu stated that he would pay Leng an unspecified sum of money if he passed. Leng agreed and... Zhu then proceeded to a bathroom.”

At around 6.30pm, a driving tester began calling out the names of the test-takers, asking them to report to him and verify their particulars.

Leng later showed Zhu’s NRIC to the tester, who sensed something was amiss when he checked it.

The tester questioned Leng about Zhu’s date of birth and the Chinese national admitted that he was an imposter, after he failed to give the man the correct answer.

The police were alerted soon after.