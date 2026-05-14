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2 men charged with corruption linked to priority cargo handling at Keppel warehouse

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The men’s cases have been adjourned to June 11.

The men’s cases have been adjourned to June 11.

ST PHOTO: KELCIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

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SINGAPORE - A forklift driver with a logistics firm allegedly obtained bribes totalling around $170 from the director of a transport company to prioritise the unloading of the latter company’s cargoes at a warehouse in Keppel.

On May 14, both men were handed three graft charges each. Each charge involves an amount between $20 and $80.

At the time of the alleged offences between April 2023 and November 2025, Puchikarupiah Tamil Selvan, 56, was working as a forklift driver with Hup Soon Cheong Services (HSC) at Keppel Distripark, and Suresh Nagaraj, 38, was a director of Islandwide Truckers.

Puchikarupia is accused of obtaining the bribes from Suresh in exchange for prioritising the unloading of the cargoes from the latter’s lorry at HSC’s warehouse in the distripark even though there were other lorries in the queue ahead.

The men’s cases have been adjourned to June 11.

For each count of graft, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.