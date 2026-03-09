Straitstimes.com header logo

2 men charged over corruption offences linked to government contract

Hoo Cheong Hau and Lim Chee How Nicholas were each handed two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Claudia Tan

SINGAPORE - Two men were hauled to a district court on March 9 over their alleged involvement in corruption offences related to a government contract.

Hoo Cheong Hau, 43, and Lim Chee How Nicholas, 45, were each handed two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Court documents did not provide details of the government contract.

At the time of the offences, Hoo was the director of Ten Innovation, an IT consultancy company, while Lim was a solutions architect of ATOS Information Technology, a software company.

Lim had accepted $125,000 worth of bribes as a reward for furthering the business interests of Ten Innovation with ATOS in relation to the government contract over multiple occasions between 2016 and 2017.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

If the offence is related to a contract or a sub-contract with the Government or a public body, the maximum jail term for each offence can be increased to seven years.

Their cases will be heard again in court in April.

