2 Malaysian men charged over armed gang robbery in King Albert Park involving over $4.3m

SINGAPORE - A group of men armed themselves with parangs and baseball bats to rob 11 people of cash and valuables worth over $4.3 million in total in a King Albert Park house near Dunearn Road on April 18, 2024.

Two of the alleged offenders – Malaysians Goh Boon Tong, 28, and Muhammad Tauffiq Ahmad Fauzi, 32 – were caught in their home country before they were each handed a robbery charge in a Singapore district court on May 2.

They are accused of committing the offence with three or more other people at around 2am on that day.

Among other things, the group allegedly took cash in different currencies totalling more than $3.9 million from a 29-year-old woman.

The men are also said to have robbed a 31-year-old man of a watch worth $320,000 and a Ferrari car key valued at $400.

In a statement on May 2, Singapore police said that the robbers fled to Malaysia.

The Malaysian police later arrested both Goh and Tauffiq and handed them over to the police here on April 30.

A Singapore police spokesperson said they are working with their Malaysian counterparts to locate the remaining suspects.

Goh’s and Tauffiq’s cases have been adjourned to May 9.

For committing armed gang robbery, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.