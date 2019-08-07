2 men charged over alleged involvement in job scam linked to more than $100k

SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to court on Wednesday (Aug 7) after they allegedly cheated others in a series of job scams involving more than $100,000.

Bangladeshis Rubel Mohammad, 26, and Bhuiyan Md Robius Sani, 30, were handed a cheating charge each.

According to court documents, the pair allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with each other in May to cheat a man identified as Mr Rahman Aminur of $300.

Rubel and Bhuiyan are accused of duping him into believing that they could purportedly help him apply for a job with the Ministry of Manpower.

Mr Rahman's details were not revealed in court documents.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that there were at least 30 similar cases reported islandwide.

They received reports between September last year and last month.

These reports came from parties who were allegedly cheated by an agent who had promised to help them secure jobs in Singapore in exchange for a fee.

The police said the victims would receive fake employment application letters after they made their payments via bank transfers.

The agent would then become uncontactable soon after.

Through investigations, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the identities of the two alleged conmen and arrested them on Monday.

No bail was offered to the two Bangladeshis on Wednesday and they are now in remand.

They will be back in court on Aug 13.

Offenders convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.