2 men arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit apparel, memory cards, earbuds online

SINGAPORE - Two men suspected of selling counterfeit goods online were arrested on Thursday (July 1).

The police found more than 2,700 pieces of purported trademark-infringing goods comprising apparel, memory cards, wireless earbuds, audio headphones and speakers.

The goods have an estimated street value of more than $50,000.

The men, aged 32 and 44, were arrested after Criminal Investigation Department officers conducted raids in Bishan Street 23 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, said the police in a statement on Friday.

"The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements and would like to remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences," they said.

"The police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers."

Under the Trade Marks Act, those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.