2 lawyers convicted of attempting to obstruct course of justice over contraband cigarette message

SINGAPORE - Two lawyers have been found guilty of attempting to obstruct the course of justice after a trial.

Lawyer Wee Hong Shern had sent another lawyer, Ong Peng Boon, who was then his direct supervisor, a text message relating to contraband cigarettes in May 2019.

After that, Ong forwarded it to a third man, identified as Tan Hock Ann, who was arrested three months later for dealing with duty unpaid cigarettes.

In their submissions, the prosecution said that by sending the message, the two lawyers intended to alert a syndicate dealing in such cigarettes to get rid of evidence relating to its activities.

On Feb 19, District Judge Marvin Bay convicted Wee 36, and Ong, 67, of one count each of attempting to intentionally obstruct the course of justice

A search on the Ministry of Law’s website reveals that both lawyers are directors at Ong & Co law firm.

According to court documents, at 11.52am on May 10, 2019, Wee sent what had been described as a “cryptic” message to Ong.

The message said: “I talked to Ah Boon to update. Basically: Buffalo is busted. Factory is safe for now, but he warns it’s only a matter of time before they find out where it is as they have the SD (card) of Ah Boon’s vehicle.

“They can trace buffalo and find factory eventually. So he said to clear everything from Factory ASAP. Evidence has come out that ST has been paid by China man. His Zello phone was seized, and he didn’t have time (to) delete convos. Bail opened at 55K.”

The court heard that at the time, Wee had just attended a court mention of his then client, Selva Kumar Subramaniam, who had been charged with dealing with duty unpaid cigarettes.

A minute later, Ong forwarded the message to Tan, who had earlier hired the older lawyer to represent Selva.

Ong also followed up with another message stating: “Delete after read.”

The prosecution said that it is undisputed that Wee had sent the message to Ong who then forwarded it to Tan.