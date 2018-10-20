2 killed and 1 injured in accident near KKH in Bukit Timah Road

SINGAPORE - Two men aged 25 and 42 died in an accident involving a van early on Saturday morning (Oct 20), with another 25-year-old man taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Mackenzie Road at about 3.10am, said a spokesman. He added that the two men were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Straits Times understands that the van skidded and hit a tree.

According to the police, the two who died were passengers while the injured man was the driver.

He was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and The Straits Times understands that he had open wounds on his left knee. He was later arrested for causing death by a rash act, added a police spokesman.

SCDF sent two fire engines, two fire bikes, three ambulances and two supporting vehicles to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.



In video footage and pictures of the incident online and sent to citizen-journalism website Stomp, the silver van is seen with its front severely damaged.