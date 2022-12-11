2 in 3 S’pore residents not reporting scams on messaging platforms: WhatsApp survey

SINGAPORE - Two in three Singapore residents are not reporting scam messages they receive on messaging platforms, a survey commissioned by WhatsApp has found.

More than half of the 500 respondents said they did not report these messages to the platforms as they believed they were not likely to fall victim to the ruse.

They deleted the message or ignored it, said WhatsApp in November.

The three most common scams encountered were investment, phishing and job types.

The police said $346.5 million was lost to all scams in the first half of 2022 – more than half the $633.3 million lost in the whole of 2021.

WhatsApp commissioned the survey to educate Singaporeans on the ways they can safeguard themselves against scams.

Mr Daryl Poon, regional head for trust and safety at Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, said: “We encourage anyone who receives a suspicious message to pause, assess if the message contains an unusual request, and if so, report it within the app.

“You may not have fallen prey to a scam, but reporting helps us prevent them from targeting your friends and family, and keeps our community safe.”

To report a message, WhatsApp users can click on it and hold until a pop-up appears which will allow them to do so. They will then be informed that a report has been made.

When someone lodges a report, WhatsApp receives the last five messages sent by the reported sender.

The offender will be banned if WhatsApp believes its terms of service have been violated.

It also uses machine learning techniques to analyse fake accounts and fraudulent activity.

To tackle the scourge of scam messages, Google said it protects Gmail users from nearly 15 billion unwanted messages a day, blocking more than 99.9 per cent of them.

A LinkedIn spokesman said its automated defences blocked 96 per cent of all fake accounts the platform detected between July and December 2021, which included 11.9 million accounts it stopped at registration.

Technology experts said that although messaging platforms may have put in place safeguards to filter out scam messages, it is still important for the public to report them.