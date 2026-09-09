2 HDB fires involved severe hoarding between 2020 and 2025: Shanmugam

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SINGAPORE – Two fires that occurred in Housing Board flats between 2020 and 2025 involved severe hoarding.

One of the fires resulted in a fatality, while the residents in the second case suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries, said Senior Minister K. Shanmugam in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Sept 9.

The resident in the fatal case had been resistant to decluttering.

In the other case, government agencies and community support groups had helped the residents declutter the unit, but the hoarding behaviour returned .

Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs , was responding to a question from Shawn Loh (Jalan Besar GRC), who asked for the number of hoarding-related HDB fires since 2020, and whether the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was able to take safety action before fires occur.

Previously reported statistics show there were 23 hoarding-related fires between 2021 and 2024.

The fire risks posed by hoarding has been a concern for other MPs too.

Tin Pei Ling (Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC ) told The Straits Times she had observed hoarding cases during home visits.

“If we think it’s a fire hazard, we engage volunteers’ help (to dispose of items),” she said, adding that it can be a challenge as residents may not be willing to part with their belongings.

Tin also said the town council conducts weekly checks at common corridors outside HDB flats to ensure compliance with SCDF’s fire safety requirements.

Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) had also told ST that the authorities should review whether SCDF and other relevant agencies have adequate powers to intervene where serious fire hazards are identified within residential units.

When it comes to hoarding cases, agencies will assess if the threshold for public health or safety risks has been crossed, said Shanmugam.

“In terms of fire safety, the key risk associated with hoarding is the obstruction of escape routes for occupants and neighbouring units during emergencies,” he said.

For severe hoarding cases which may prevent flat occupants from escaping during a fire, SCDF may direct the occupant to clear and maintain a path of escape within the unit for safety reasons.

Failure to comply is an offence that carries a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

Shanmugam added that SCDF did not issue a direction to maintain an escape path in the two fire incidents involving severe hoarding between 2020 and 2025.

Managing severe hoarding cases is complex and requires a whole-of-society approach, he said.

“This is coordinated through the Hoarding Management Core Group and the New Environment Action Team network, which work together to address the root causes of hoarding more holistically and sustainably, beyond regulatory action.

“Agencies will continue to work closely to manage hoarding cases.”