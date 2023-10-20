2 Georgian men jailed for offences including stealing over $133k from money changer

SINGAPORE – A Georgian national, who masterminded a plan to come to Singapore to commit theft, came here with two others and stole currencies worth more than $133,000 from a money changer.

Darsania Tamazi, 70, who flew here with countrymen Abralava Irakli and Shengella Sulkhani on Nov 24, 2022, was sentenced on Friday to two years and six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to offences including theft.

Irakli, 37, who admitted to similar offences, was ordered to spend two years and four months behind bars. Sulkhani, 39, is still at large.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren told the court: “The accused persons had chosen Singapore as a target... as they perceived Singapore to be rich, and had travelled to Singapore for the sole purpose of committing the offences.”

On Nov 27, 2022, Tamazi and Irakli went to a Little India money changer and exchanged US dollars for Singapore dollars.

Over the next few days, the pair continued to exchange monies with the business owner, with progressively higher amounts. This helped to gain the victim’s trust, said the DPP.

The two offenders returned on Dec 2, 2022 as they wanted to supposedly buy €70,000 (S$99,400 at the time) and US$25,000 (S$33,750 at the time) by using Singapore dollars. Sulkhani waited for them nearby.

The business owner handed the foreign currencies to Tamazi, who put them into a translucent plastic bag.

He then placed the bag inside a black bag which had different compartments, one of which contained pre-packed stacks of counterfeit money.

The DPP said: “The purpose of putting the monies into a translucent plastic bag is to make it more difficult for the victim to differentiate the currencies properly.”

Tamazi told Irakli to pass him a bag that had a lock. Tamazi then transferred all the counterfeit cash into Irakli’s bag, leaving the genuine monies inside the black bag.

Tamazi locked Irakli’s bag and left it with the business owner, who was told that they would return with their passports and Singapore dollars to complete the transaction.

The three Georgian men took a taxi to Queen Street bus terminal before they boarded another taxi to Malaysia. They later returned to Georgia.