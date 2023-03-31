2 former FairPrice employees admit to graft involving $523,000

SINGAPORE – Over eight years, two FairPrice employees worked together to obtain $523,000 in bribes from multiple suppliers of the supermarket chain.

Lim Kian Kok and his subordinate See Hock Lam, who are no longer working for the company, then spilt the amount equally between them, with each receiving $261,500.

They committed the offences from 2013 to 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said on Friday that the pair had ordered larger quantities of fish and seafood from suppliers that bribed them.

She added: “This caused potential harm to... FairPrice and/or its customers, as the goods... purchased may not have been the best available.

“As the country’s largest supermarket chain, (FairPrice) serves a large sector of the Singapore population and the impact of corruption offences like the present may correspondingly be felt by many.”

Lim, 48, who used to be a senior team leader with the supermarket chain, was sentenced to four years and five months’ jail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to 12 graft charges.

He was also ordered to pay a penalty of nearly $290,000. He will have to spend an additional 580 days behind bars if he fails to pay the amount.

See, 70, then a team leader at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of corruption.

His bail has been set at $40,000 and he is expected to be sentenced on April 10.

Other offenders linked to the suppliers were dealt with in court earlier.

They included Ngow Chun Siong, 44, who was then working for Fish Vision Agro-tech, and Heah Han Huat, 65, who ran Ocean Trust Trading.