2 foreigners allegedly robbed man while out on bail for offences including drug consumption

SINGAPORE – Two Bangladeshis were out on bail for offences including drug consumption when they allegedly assaulted and robbed a man of $300 in Geylang on Feb 25.

Miah Shawan, 28, and Ahammed Md Riaz, 29, were each handed a robbery charge on Feb 27.

At around 5.30am on Feb 25, the pair were in a back alley between Lorong 13 and Lorong 15 Geylang, where they allegedly hit the man with their fists before making off with $300.

The police said in a statement that officers were alerted to the case at around 5.35am, and the victim, who suffered injuries, was taken to hospital. They did not disclose details about his injuries.

Officers from Bedok Police Division managed to establish the identities of the two alleged assailants, who were arrested on Feb 26.

In 2023, Miah was charged with three drug-related offences and two charges involving contraband cigarettes. He was later released on a bail of $10,000.

He is accused of consuming cannabis and methamphetamine on or before July 17, 2023.

He allegedly had several drug-related items, including a straw and an improvised bottle, in his possession at Tuas View Dormitory, at Tuas South Avenue 1, on July 17, 2023.

Miah is said to have also stored 13 cartons and six packets of contraband cigarettes, worth more than $1,500 in total, in a unit at the dormitory that day.

Among other things, goods and services tax for the cigarettes worth about $120 was not paid.

In 2023, Ahammed was charged with three drug-related offences and one count of dealing with the benefits of alleged criminal conduct.

He allegedly had $4,000 in a bank account on July 7, 2022. The money is believed to be benefits of an unspecified criminal activity.

He is accused of consuming methamphetamine on or before July 4, 2023.

He is said to have also possessed the drug and items such as glass pipes used to consume narcotics in a room of a hotel in Lorong 8 Geylang.

Ahammed was out on bail of $20,000 when he allegedly committed the robbery with Miah on Feb 25, 2024.

Miah’s pre-trial conference will be held on Feb 28, while Ahammed’s will be conducted on March 1.