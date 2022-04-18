2 employees of eldercare services provider accused of negligent act that led to man's death

SINGAPORE - Two employees of an eldercare services provider allegedly committed a negligent act that led to a wheelchair user's death in February last year.

On Monday (April 18), Moe Thadar, 47, and Kwa Kim Seng, 65, from Active Global, were each handed one charge of performing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

They are accused of failing to ensure that the brakes of Mr Hassan Mohamed Karchi Arsan Osman's wheelchair were engaged, causing his death.

Kwa, a Singaporean, is also said to have failed to properly hold on to the wheelchair.

Court documents did not disclose details about Mr Hassan and the circumstances leading to his death.

But the court heard on Monday that the pair are still working for the firm.

Kwa was the driver of a vehicle at the time of the alleged offence while Moe Thadar, a Myanmar national, is a healthcare worker.

Moe Thadar is represented by lawyer K. Prasad, while Kwa's lawyer is Mr Vinit Chhabra.

The defence told District Judge Lorraine Ho that they would like to view closed-circuit television footage of the incident as well as the forensic pathologist's report on Mr Hassan's death.

Kwa and Moe Thadar were each offered a bail of $15,000 on Monday.

Their cases have been adjourned to May 23.

For causing death by performing a negligent act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.