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Loke Wei Kang and Lee Wei Sheng, who are doctors, and Le Vie are contesting the charge.

SINGAPORE – Two doctors and a woman have been charged with planning a gathering for the consumption of drugs, an offence which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and 10 strokes of the cane.

Singaporeans Loke Wei Kang, 33, Lee Wei Sheng, 35 and Le Vie, 33, are contesting the charge, claiming that the gathering at a hotel room at Orchid Country Club was spontaneous rather than planned.

All three have also been charged with drug possession and consumption.

It happened after a gathering on April 9, 2024, at Loke’s parents’ condominium unit in Seletar.

When police officers turned up after 10pm after a noise complaint, the trio decided to go somewhere else to consume drugs to de-stress.

Loke and Lee asked Vie if she could obtain ketamine and “happy water” through her contacts.

“Happy water” is a cocktail of controlled drugs such as ketamine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine and prescription drugs such as diazepam and tramadol.

In a 2022 report, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warned that the effects of consuming drug products like “happy water” can be unpredictable and dangerous. They said most overdoses, including fatal ones, involve use of more than one type of drug.

According to court documents, Vie contacted a drug supplier to purchase three packets of “happy water” and two packets of ketamine. She arranged to meet the supplier at a nearby park, and left with Lee to collect the drugs.

Lee was driving Loke’s car.

At around 11pm, a mutual friend arrived at Loke’s home to join the gathering.

The four decided to move to another location to continue drinking and catching up. Lee booked a room at Orchid Country Club for them to do so.

When Loke, Lee asked Vie wanted to consume the drugs, they realised that the two packets of ketamine they ordered were missing. The packets were later found in Loke’s car.

Vie contacted the supplier again to order another two packets of ketamine, and collected the drugs at Orchid Country Club. She brought the drugs into the room for the group to consume.

At abut 3.50am, police officers raided the room and arrested the four of them. Court documents do not state if the fourth person was charged.

Loke, Lee asked Vie are contesting the charge that they had planned a gathering for the consumption of drugs. However, they are not fighting the drug consumption charge.

Planning a gathering for the consumption of drugs carries a minimum three years’ jail sentence, but drug consumption carries a minimum sentence of one year jail.

During the trial, all three said they had made the booking for the hotel room to have a party, and only decided on obtaining drugs later.

The trial continues.