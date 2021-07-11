19-year-old who did backflip in Singapore Zoo enclosure to be charged with criminal trespass

SINGAPORE - The police will be charging a 19-year-old with criminal trespass into an enclosure at the Singapore Zoo.

In a statement on Sunday (July 11), the police said they were informed by the zoo that he allegedly trespassed into an enclosure and performed a backflip stunt on Dec 17 last year at about 5.40pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that his 18-year-old female companion purportedly filmed him doing the stunt before he posted the video on his TikTok account.

On July 8, the police issued her a stern warning for abetting criminal trespass, following investigations and consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

He will be charged in court on July 12, under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

Criminal trespass offences carry an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

He will also be charged with vandalism and mischief not related to this case.